BUFFALO, NY-- — Get ready for a warm, windy and a potentially wild end to the summer season on Friday.

In its one final act before fall begins Saturday night, the summer season may end with quite the encore.

A very strong cold front will approach Western New York during the day Friday. Temperatures are expected to soar into the low to mid 80s early. The winds will also pick up in the afternoon with gusts between 30 and 40 mph and in some cases near 50 mph downwind of Lake Erie. The usual windy locations, including Buffalo and the Niagara Frontier, could see gusts that high if not even higher.

Heat and humidity will build throughout the day and as the cold front races through the state in the evening. Along that cold front, a line of strong storms is possible. The main threat from the storms will be gusty winds which means even potential higher gusts and local wind damage.

The good news is that the storms will move very fast and will not dump a lot of rain, but will certainly pack a punch with wind.

Friday’s 80 degree reading should be for the last for the season with much cooler weather expected this weekend. The long range outlook looks for cooler conditions to end the month and begin October next weekend.

© 2018 WGRZ