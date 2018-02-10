The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Potter and McKean counties in Pennsylvania until 11 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Widespread soaking storms have been moving through the area today, but now an additional push of energy is helping to strengthen some of the embedded thunderstorms. A few of these storms may have some rotation and could produce a brief tornado.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has also been issued for Potter County until 5 p.m.

You can track the storms using the Storm Team 2 radar page.

Damaging straight-line winds and flooding rain are also threats as these storms come through. Storms may produce another 2 to 3 inches of rain this evening. There is a Flash Flood Watch in effect for McKean and Potter Counties through 2 a.m. Wednesday as well.

