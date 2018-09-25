BUFFALO, NY-- — Some scattered gusty thundershowers are expected during the morning hours on Wednesday.

The timing of these storms is a good thing, as their arrival earlier in the day should spare us from widespread severe weather.

Morning thunderstorms don’t usually have the day's heat to tap into for them to grow even stronger. So, some of the thunderstorms may produce some downpours and gusty winds. More severe weather is expected well east of us.

There will be some scattered showers Tuesday afternoon with dry weather in the evening. However, overnight showers and a few rumbles of thunder can be expected.

Look for a line of thundershowers to move through mid-to-late morning Wednesday. That’s when our weather will be most active.

Temperatures will fall in the afternoon as conditions dry out leading to a stretcher dry weather into the weekend with highs in the 60s.

