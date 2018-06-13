Our weather pattern will certainly turn a bit more active today as morning showers give way to scattered afternoon thunderstorms after about 4 or 5 p.m.

Look for a drying trend into the lunch hour and early afternoon. However storms are expected to fire in Ontario then travel towards Niagara and Northern Erie counties. They will then then push South and East from there as we head into the late afternoon early evening.

Some of those showers and thunderstorms could pack a punch with some downpours and gusty winds.

Breezes will pick up out of the Southwest with winds up to 35 to 40 mph in gusts. These winds off Lake Erie will likely weaken these storms as they heads towards Buffalo.

Dry weather is expected to resume this evening.





