BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Snow Squall Warning is in effect for Niagara, Orleans, northern Genesee and northern Erie counties until 5:45 p.m. Wednesday. The evening commute will be impacted by a band of heavy snow, near-zero visibility and wind gusts over 50 mph.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for all of western New York through 1 a.m. Thursday. Snow squalls will be scattered through the region and bring periods of near-zero visibility.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for all of Western New York, except Allegany County, until 10 p.m. Wednesday with gusts up to 60 mph.

Scattered snow squalls are expected throughout Western New York through late Tuesday night. Anyone planning on traveling between now and then should be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions including near-whiteout conditions at time.

Snow accumulations will be held to 2 inches or less, but 50 to 60 mph wind gusts will cause blowing snow through early Thursday morning.

Wind gusts at the Buffalo Airport peaked at 59 mph early Wednesday morning. Several other spots reported wind gusts over 50 mph as well. In addition to the blowing snow, winds could bring down tree branches and scatter debris. Downed power lines and outages are possible as well.