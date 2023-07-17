Air quality alert in WNY

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for all of Western New York and Northern Pennsylvania. The air quality index is expected to be above 150.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wildfire smoke has once again drifted into Western New York's skies. On Sunday, you may have noticed the smoke's arrival as a sheen of smoke began to cover the sun. Today, the smoke will be quite prevalent in our skies and unhealthy air quality will be a result.

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for all of Western New York and Northern Pennsylvania until midnight tonight. The air quality index is expected to be above 150 which means unhealthy air is expected.

"New Yorkers should once again prepare for smoke from the wildfires in Western Canada to impact our state's air quality this week," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said. "To help everyone stay informed and safe, we are activating emergency notifications on our roads and public transit systems and making masks available to counties for distribution. As forecasts continue to evolve, I encourage New Yorkers to stay up to date on the latest information and take the necessary precautions to protect yourselves and your loved ones."

Everyone should limit strenuous outdoor activities Monday and those that suffer from respiratory issues should do their best to stay inside.

The New York State Department of Health issued these tips to help New Yorkers avoid exposure to poor quality:

When AQI is greater than 100 ('Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups'), New Yorkers in vulnerable groups should avoid exertion outdoors and watch for symptoms when exposed to the outdoors. Vulnerable individuals include those with cardiovascular disease (e.g., congestive heart failure, history of prior heart attack) or lung disease (e.g., asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), as well as children under 18, adults 65 and older, and pregnant people.

When AQI is greater than 150 ('Unhealthy'), all New Yorkers should avoid strenuous outdoor activities, and those in vulnerable groups should avoid exposure to the outdoors, especially pregnant individuals who may become short of breath more easily. In addition, some employees who are vulnerable should work indoors and camp directors should know their local AQI forecast and alert level and follow AQI guidance.

When AQI is greater than 200 ('Very Unhealthy'), vulnerable groups should avoid all physical activity outdoors, and reschedule or move activities indoors. All others should avoid long or intense outdoor activities.

When AQI is greater than 300 ('Hazardous'), all New Yorkers should avoid outdoor physical activities.

The smoke will be prevalent Monday night into Tuesday morning before drifting out of the area Tuesday afternoon. Our air quality should improve as well.