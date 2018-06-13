BUFFALO, NY — The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of Western New York.

The watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for Erie, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans, Chautauqua and Wyoming counties.

The Weather Service says threats include scattered damaging wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible, in addition to isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible, and potential for a tornado.

Storms are expected to fire in Ontario then travel towards Niagara and Northern Erie counties. They will then then push South and East from there as we head into the late afternoon early evening.

Some of those showers and thunderstorms could pack a punch with some downpours and gusty winds.

Breezes will pick up out of the Southwest with winds up to 35 to 40 mph in gusts. These winds off Lake Erie will likely weaken these storms as they heads towards Buffalo.

Dry weather is expected to resume this evening.

