Buffalo, NY — This morning's heavy rain has eased but more showers and perhaps a thunderstorm is possible this afternoon. So far .50" to 1" of rain has fallen across Western New New York.

The best chance for stronger or even severe weather will reside across the Souther Tier and Northern Pennsylvania through early this evening. Some downpours and gusty winds can't be ruled out..

There will be a break in the rain tomorrow, however, more showers and a few thunderstorms are expected Thursday.

