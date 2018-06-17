Oppressive heat and humidity is expected today for all of Western New York, but higher humidity levels for the Niagara Frontier may send the apparent temperature to dangerous levels.

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for northern Erie, Niagara, Orleans and Genesee Counties from 10 am to 8 pm Monday in anticipation of heat index values in the upper 90s.

Even though a portion of Western New York is not included in the advisory, everyone is still urged to take it easy and find ways to beat the heat. Be sure to check on anyone you know that may be vulnerable to these intense conditions.

The good news is Monday is the last day for this weather pattern. A cold front will drop in from the north with soaking thunderstorms beginning around 3 p.m. Monday afternoon. Storms will last through midnight for parts of the region.

Heavy rainfall rates could produce up to 1-2 inches of rain in some areas. That brings some concern for flash flooding. Please be careful driving Monday night.

Calm weather will resume Tuesday.

