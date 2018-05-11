BUFFALO, NY-- Get ready, we may see some snow this weekend.

Our first lake effect snow of the season is possible, and it could be the earliest lake effect snow set-up since November 2013.

A strong cold front will sweep through Western New York on Friday, and very cold air from Canada will descend upon the Great Lakes behind that front over the weekend.

That cold air, and with a relatively warm Lake Erie, lake effect snow‘s are possible on Saturday and Sunday.

Right now, it’s a little too early to get into specific on amounts and exact location of the heaviest snows, but it does appear that the snowbelt regions of southern Erie County and into the southern tier could get some accumulating snowfall.

