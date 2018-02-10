Buffalo, NY — Heavy rain continues to move through Western New York as the commute comes to an end with many areas picking up at least half of an inch of rainfall.

There has been some frequent lightning strikes as well. Widespread wind it should not be a concern but some local areas could see gusts up to 30 to 35 miles an hour.

The good news is that the storms are on the move so flooding should not be too much of an issue except in very localized areas.

Thundershowers should ease back around the lunch hour, but more thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, especially across the Southern Tier. A few of those could become strong to even severe.

The greatest threat for severe weather is across the far southern portions of the Southern Tier and into Pennsylvania.

There will be a break in the rain tomorrow, however, more showers and a few thunderstorms are expected Thursday.

