If you have outdoor plans in the afternoon or evening for the coming weekend, you may need a plan-B to escape the intense heat and humidity.

Our heat wave will begin as early as Friday with high temperatures in the 80s with humidity levels rising. Look for high temperatures to be in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday and possibly Monday as well with heat index values easily exceeding hundred degrees in some valleys and along the escarpment.

The hottest day will be Sunday with a record high of 95° in our forecast, and heat index values between 104 and 106°. Those numbers do not factor in being in direct sunshine, which we will see a lot of. If our forecast holds we will see three consecutive days of highs in the 90s Saturday, Sunday and Monday. That has not happened in Buffalo since 2013.

Our heat wave will continue into next week with the hope of a few cooling thunderstorms Monday afternoon. The Fourth of July is expected to be on the warm side with the chance of heat returning for the middle and end of next week.



