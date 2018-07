BUFFALO, NY-- A HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for Erie, Genesee, Niagara and Orleans counties until 8 tonight.

Heat index values could be in the upper 90s.

The National Weather Service says heat and humidity will bring an increased risk for heat-related illness. Prolonged outdoor exposure or strenuous activity may result in heat exhaustion.

National Grid is asking their customers to reduce usage during our heat wave so as not to put a strain on the network.

© 2018 WGRZ