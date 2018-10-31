BUFFALO, NY-- A Flood Watch has been issued for all of Western New York from 5pm Thursday until 5pm Friday.

The National Weather Service says moderate to heavy rain will develop Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday morning across all of WNY. We could see 1.5"-2" of rain during that time.

Because of the saturated ground from our previous rains, we could see excessive runoff from the heavy rainfall, resulting in flooding of poor drainage areas and small creeks.

Minor flooding is also possible at the upper Genesee River, upper Allegheny River, and Buffalo area creeks.

