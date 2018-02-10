The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Potter and McKean counties in Pennsylvania.

The watch lasts until 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

Storms have already brought a half inch to an inch of soaking rain to parts of the Allegany Plateau in northern PA, and additional storms Tuesday afternoon could bring another 2 to 3 inches of rainfall and gusty winds to the area.

You can track the storms using the Storm Team 2 radar page.

A few embedded thunderstorms may be capable of producing damaging winds. The threat for strong storms will last through 8 p.m. Tuesday. Rain should come to an end later Tuesday night with just a few sprinkles Wednesday morning.

