The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a flash flood warning for Southeastern Erie County and Northwestern Cattaraugus County.

This warning is in effect until 9:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The National Weather Service says that doppler radar indicates that thunderstorms will produce heavy rain across those portions of Western New York. Rainfall rates may exceed 1 to 2 inches per hour. Flash flooding is expected. Anyone traveling along the 219 in Cattaraugus County should be ready for significant slowdowns and possible ponding on the road.

Track the storms using the Storm Team 2 radar page.