The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Chautauqua County and northwestern Cattaraugus County until 5:00 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service issued the warning after radar picked up thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rain.

Locations that could experience flooding include Dunkirk, Fredonia, Westfield, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Mayville, Clymer and Long Point State Park.

