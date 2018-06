BUFFALO, NY-- A FLASH FLOOD WARNING has been issued for southeastern Chautauqua and southwestern Cattaraugus counties until 4pm today.

The National Weather Service says passing thunderstorms produced up to 2" of rain so far and that flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

Some locations that could be impacted by flooding: Falconer, Ellington, Randolph, East Randolph and Kennedy.

