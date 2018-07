A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Allegany County until 11:15am this morning.

A Flash Flood Warning has ben issued for Cattaraugus county until 12:15 PM

Thunderstorms in the area have caused torrential rains near the towns of Alfred, Bolivar and Wellsville as well as near Salamanca and Olean.

Nearly 2" of rain has fallen with more expected in the next few hours which will cause local streams and creeks to rise rapidly.

