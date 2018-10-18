ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. - Snow fell in Ellicottville during early Thursday morning, and across much of the Southern Tier including Bolivar in Allegany county, and also on 20 A in Wyoming county.

Dusting of snow just north of Ellicottville Thursday morning.

It's the first snowfall locally of the season, whether spots saw a trace of snow like Buffalo and Amherst, to a dusting or a little more in places in the Southern Tier.

Trace of snow and ice in Amherst Thursday morning.

Regardless, any snow on the slopes is getting winter enthusiasts excited for winter.

Dusting of snow on Holimont slopes in Ellicottville Thursday morning.

24 hour snowfall totals from the National Weather Service show 2 inches of snow fell in Humphrey (Cattaraugus County), 1" in West Clarksville (Allegany County), 0.6" Ischua (Cattaraugus County), 0.5" Wyoming (Wyoming County), 0.3" Rushford (Allegany County), and 0.1" in Cheektowaga (Erie County).

Dusting of snow in Ellicottville Thursday morning.

And there could be a second round of snow this weekend, to include areas further north.

Many people across the Southern Tier woke up to a coating of snow Thursday morning as temperatures dropped below freezing, making for some pretty views.

And this weekend we could see another round of snow late Saturday night into Sunday morning, even for areas further north to include Erie county mainly over the higher elevations. We will keep you updated!

As for the Fall Foliage, in the Southern Tier expecting peak to near peak this weekend, and still not expecting the colors to be as vibrant as usual.

Fall foliage coated with first light snowfall of the season in Ellicottville Thursday morning.

That's because the weather needed for the best colors is in September, need to have crisp and cool conditions especially at night, plenty of sunshine, and average to below average rainfall.

Why the color is delayed and dull this year is because this September we had the 6th warmest September on record, virtually no cool nights, and had only 7 mostly sunny days in the month of September.

And now many of the trees are coated with snow, reminding us that winter is almost here!

