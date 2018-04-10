Ellicottville, N.Y. - Autumn is in full swing with Fall Festivals, pumpkins everywhere, and the changing leaves. From southern Erie county into the Southern Tier there are some beautiful colors.

And the pumpkins are also looking pretty good this season, and large. "I think they look real good, good handles on them," said Dan Pawlowski, the owner of Pumpkinville in Great Valley.

Pawlowski says their local pumpkin farm is producing more pumpkins this year than it ever has, thanks to the very warm summer and start of fall, and enough rain. And that their pumpkin harvest started strong and early this season, and there are still plenty more pumpkins. "They like a lot of space and they like it hot, I'll bet I have more pumpkins per acre than I think I may have ever had," Pawlowski said. "Been just a darn good year for them."

And there are many Fall festivals this long holiday weekend including the Ellicottville Fall Festival which runs all day on Saturday (10/6) and Sunday (10/7).

For more local Fall Festival info go here: https://stepoutbuffalo.com/festivals-3/

