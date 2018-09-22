SALAMANCA, N.Y. - Severe thunderstorms ripped through Western New York Friday evening leaving power outages, downed trees and wires in its path.

Crews were working Friday night to clear those trees and wires out of roadways that left many roads closed.

One firefighter with the Salamanca fire department said it was a busy night. "We are still operating currently on Jefferson Street and Park and Lincoln. We had trees go into primaries. The other half dozen incidents into secondaries blocking the roadways, we got most of those cleared," said Dan Kruszynski of the Salamanca Fire Department.

Many downed trees and power lines in the City of Salamanca and several roads are still closed right in downtown. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/f7CF3c9Gvd — Jennifer Stanonis (@JenStanonis) September 22, 2018

Covering storm damage in the City of Salamanca, coming up on 2 On Your Side at 10pm, and on Ch. 2 News at 11pm tonight. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/xn8TziLv3h — Jennifer Stanonis (@JenStanonis) September 22, 2018

