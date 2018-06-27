Wednesday will feature periods of rain off and on into the evening with the possibility of a few thundershowers and downpours.

Hopefully, our lawns and gardens will soak up this rain because after today it will be dry for a while.

If you have outdoor plans in the afternoon or evening, you may need a plan-B for a little while.

Some of the rain could be locally heavy, but generally lighter amounts are expected for most.

Thursday will see abundant cloud cover in the morning, but more sunshine is expected later in the day.

The bigger story is the building heat that were expected for the weekend.

Our heat wave will begin as early as Friday with high temperatures in the 80s with humidity levels rising. Look for high temperatures to be in the 90s both Saturday and Sunday and possibly Monday as well with heat index values easily exceeding hundred degrees.

The hottest day will be Sunday with a record high of 94° in our forecast, and heat index values between 104 and 106°. If our forecast holds we will see three consecutive days of highs in the 90s Saturday, Sunday and Monday. That has not happened in Buffalo since 2013.

Our heat wave will continue into next week with the hope of a few cooling thunderstorms Monday afternoon. The Fourth of July is expected to be on the warm side with the chance of heat returning for the middle and end of next week.



© 2018 WGRZ