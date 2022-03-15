Holiday weekend weather forecast

From mild temperatures to the potential for snow, weather whiplash will accompany this long holiday weekend in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — From mild temperatures to the chance for rain, snow and a wind chill, those are all potential forecast points from Thursday through Sunday this week.

To start though, the forecast for St. Patrick's Day in Buffalo on Thursday is pristine with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees above average for the date. A taste of spring with a partly cloudy sky, morning lows starting in the low 40s and afternoon highs rising into the low 60s.

This will be the warmest for the holiday in 10 years, since the record setting year 2012 when temperatures rose into the low 70s. In fact, looking back through 78 years of weather records for the holiday, only 5% of all St. Patrick's Days within this timeframe have experienced highs in the 60s.

On the flip side, most St. Patrick's Days have trended to be cooler than average with temperatures in the 30s. Keep that in mind when thinking about the parade forecast for this weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, Friday will be another mild day with temperatures near 60 degrees in the afternoon. But Friday is when the forecast begins to change with the next impactful system moving in for the weekend. The seasonal swings from winter-like to spring-like make an untimely return for the weekend.

A few showers are possible Friday evening and overnight as the next low pressure system moves up into the Great Lakes. Depending on its track and timing, this system could also bring a dramatic drop in temperatures and the chance for snow this weekend. So at first glance, the weekend forecast is looking cooler than the actual holiday with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for both Saturday and Sunday.

It's a new week but same old story. March's seasonal swings will take us on a ride again, possibly leading to the warmest #StPatricksDay since 2012... but then dropping the ball for the long holiday weekend. More to come tonight on Channel 2! @WGRZ #nywx #StormTeam2 pic.twitter.com/0uTO61jKM7 — Elyse Smith (@ElyseSmithWX) March 14, 2022