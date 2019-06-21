BUFFALO, N.Y. — Spring of 2019 was certainly notable weather-wise for being rather cool and wet.

Since the beginning of spring on March 20, 12.25" of rain has fallen in Buffalo.

That makes this the wettest spring since 2002 and the 16th wettest on record, with records going back 145 years.

Not only was it wet in terms of total rainfall, but the amount of days where measurable rain occurred was impressive as well.

Of the 90 days that comprise spring, measurable rain fell on 46 of those days.

Spring was also on the cool side as well with the average temperature coming in at 51.4°. This made this the coolest spring since 2003 and about 2 degrees below average.