Spot a circle around the sun? It's probably a sun halo!

They can appear year round as well, though they're more prevalent in the fall, winter and spring.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many Western New Yorkers took a moment to capture what appeared to be a photogenic, symmetrical circle around the sun Wednesday.

That phenomenon is actually called a sun halo. This happens when tiny ice crystals high in the atmosphere both reflect and refract the sun's light, creating a circle around the sun. These halos can also appear at night under the same conditions in the same when there's a full moon.

These halos are a sign of frozen water vapor molecules high in the sky, usually around 20,000 feet, and can make up thin, cirrus clouds. They can appear year round as well, though they're more prevalent in the fall, winter and spring.

Sun and moon halos are also contribute to weather folklore ... "ring around the moon means rain soon." This relates to the fact that cirrus clouds can signal a changing weather pattern what would bring either rain or snow.