Some much needed rain is on the way for WNY

Heavy lake effect rain bands may bring thunder and water spouts

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a very long stretch of dry weather, September will come to an end on a rainy note.

Much of the rain we are expected over the next four days will come from lake effect rain bands as cool Canadian air travels over a warm Lake Erie.

Temperatures will be warm enough for all of the precipitation to come in the form of rain. However, had this weather pattern happened a month from now, when temperatures will be colder, heaps of lake effect snow could have been in the forecast as this lake effect precipitation may last a while.

Showers will be spotty Tuesday, but more widespread rain is expected tonight as a low pressure system forming over Virginia movies through Central New York.

First lake effect (rain) of the season, plenty more to come in the next few days.

A cold front will also move through the state bringing cool air and brisk westerly winds which will help to initiate lake effect rain bands by Wednesday morning. Some of the rain could be on the heavy side along with the possibility of thunder. A few water spouts may even form over Lake Erie. It will also be rather breezy tomorrow with winds gusting to 30-35 mph.

Lake effect rain bands will fall apart Wednesday afternoon, but will likely reform again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Chilly winds may bring even more rain showers Thursday night into Friday as well.