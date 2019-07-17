BUFFALO, N.Y. — A nice soaking rain is in the forecast for most of Western New York Wednesday.

For many, this free lawn watering is a welcome sign as we have only had three rain falls in the last 30 days near 1/2".

You may have noticed that your lawns and gardens have been getting a little dry lately. As for the month of July, Buffalo has only picked up our half of our normal rainfall.

Since June, 17th (30 days ago) only 1.69" of rain has fallen in what is typically one of the wetter times of the year.

The amount of rainfall we are expecting Wednesday will range from about a .30" to over 1" of rain in some of the heavier downpours.

Looking ahead, rain chances will be fairly spotty coming in the form of downpours that will be fairly isolated in nature.