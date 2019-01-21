CASSADAGA, N.Y. — While some may be frustrated with the recent snowfall in Western New York, others are excited about it.

Particularly, snowmobilers who have not been able to hit the trails yet this winter season.

This weekends accumulation was enough to open area snowmobile trails and riders told 2 On Your Side they are thankful for it.

"We were getting a little impatient and then we got the word that they were open, we were out half an hour later," said Kevin Hill.

Snowmobiler, Jordan Moyer, is in town from Columbus, Ohio visiting family. He has been patiently waiting for snow hoping to get out on the trails.

"I took my vacation this week so this is the only week I really have to go," said Moyer.

Jordan and Kevin spent the day riding Cherry Creek trail in Chautauqua County and stopped at Whiskey Hill Saloon afterwards.

The local restaurant is popular among the snowmobile community and employees say they have been patiently waiting for the trails to open.

"We have the trail that comes right down into our parking lots so people can just park right there and go from there," said Whiskey Hill Saloon employee Andrea Micadoo.

The overnight snowfall brought the restaurant business on Sunday, but they are expecting even more on Monday, "...tomorrow it's Martin Luther King Day so we hope to be busy, most people have it off so we're ready, ready to rock n roll," said Micadoo.