From snow to severe storms, a look at past Easter Sunday forecasts in Buffalo

With Easter Sunday falling sometime between late March to mid April, the forecast has been wide-ranging in terms of their impacts.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Of any holiday, it's safe to say that the weather for Easter Sunday in Buffalo is the most likely to change and range from year to year.

From severe storms to snow, summer-like to winter-like temperatures, here's a brief look at the conditions we've faced in the past.

The warmest temperature ever recorded in Buffalo on Easter was 81 degrees on April 18, 1976. The coldest temperature ever recorded was only 5 degrees on April 1, 1923.

Typically, if Easter Sunday falls in March, morning lows will start in the upper 20s with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 40s. And for April, it's morning lows in the low 40s and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s.

As for precipitation, the snowiest Easter included 1.3 inches of snow falling on April 3, 1994. The rainiest was also a April 3, with 0.91 inches of rain falling on that day in 1988. And since 1880 there have been 24 Easter Sunday with measurable snowfall in Buffalo.

One notable Easter Sunday occurred on April 14, 1974, when a severe storm produced a weak tornado near French creek in Chautauqua County.

This year, it's going to be chilly in the morning with temperatures starting in the low-mid 30s. But with a mostly sunny sky and light breeze, high temperatures with reach the mid 50s. So this Easter Sunday will be pretty quiet and mild in comparison.