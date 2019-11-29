BUFFALO, N.Y. — More snow is in the forecast for all of Western New York through Thursday. This will be a lake effect setup, so not everyone will see snow that entire time, but there will be some areas where shovels and plows may be needed.

A weak band of lake effect will meander through the Buffalo metro area and Niagara Frontier Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 1pm Wednesday for northern Erie County.

Snowfall totals by the morning drive on Wednesday will range from 3 to 6 inches. An additional inch or two may fall with scattered showers possible Wednesday afternoon.

After that, winds will shift from the west and the band of snow will settle south of Buffalo through Thursday morning. Shovelable snowfall is likely in the Southern Tier and Boston Hills.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southern Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming counties from 10am Wednesday until 10am Thursday.

Snowfall totals in this region will likely range from 4 to 8 inches. The Southtowns will be on the lower end of that range, with higher amounts farther south. Gusty winds may cause some blowing snow and poor visibility.

A second storm system will bring another round of snow showers on Friday.

