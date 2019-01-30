As of 7 p.m. Thursday, Winter Storm Warnings were allowed to expire in Western New York. A gusty breeze may still cause some blowing snow, but any showers overnight will produce light accumulations mainly south of Buffalo.

Totals were certainly impressive. Here are a few from the National Weather Service:

Buffalo Airport - 20.8"

Kenmore - 19.3"

Amherst - 18.0"

Corfu - 14.0"

North Tonawanda - 11.6"

In the wake of the snow, air temperatures are expected to drop below zero throughout the region. The arctic chill combined with winds of 10 to 20 mph will keep wind chills in the 20 to 25 below zero range. That kind of cold can cause frostbite and hypothermia for anyone not properly dressed in under 30 minutes. If you do need to venture out, layer up and make sure your emergency kit is ready in your vehicle.

The Arctic air will slowly lose its grip by Saturday, and by Sunday temperatures will be in the 40s, with snow melt and will have to watch for the potential for flood issues into Monday.