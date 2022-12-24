Woman thankful for Cleve-Hill volunteer firefighters during the blizzard

A woman was trying to get home Friday afternoon when she found herself stranded.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Katie Durwald was driving home from her job at a big box retailer when she drove into Cheektowaga and was hit with zero visibility on Friday afternoon.

"It was impossible to see your hand in front of you," Durwald said.

She called for help and was fortunate to receive assistance from the Cleve-Hill volunteer fire department. They rescued her from her vehicle on Cayuga Road. She spent about five hours in the car.

The volunteer firefighters took her and other stranded motorists to the fire hall on Cleveland Drive.

Durwald counted about 60 people of all ages, including young children, at the fire hall on Saturday afternoon.

She said everyone was calm as they huddled to watch the Bills game.

"Fortunate" is how she describes the situation of all those rescued. Food was running low as the volunteers emptied the cupboards.

"It's just very light on food here because I don't think they anticipated needing to save as many people as they did," Durwald said.

It's anticipated they will be at the fire hall or Cleveland Hill High School until Sunday.

"I literally can't say enough good things about these men and women. Just what they have been able to do for so many different people from different communities," Durwald said. "They're going to keep us warm as long as they possibly can, I am so incredibly grateful for what they have done for us."