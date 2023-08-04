State blizzard report highlights poor communication and coordination

Consistent language, more barriers, and interagency communication were all cited as ways the state could have responded better during the Christmas blizzard.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Christmas blizzard of 2022 is long in the rearview mirror for a lot of people in Western New York, particularly as we languish in the heat of the August sun.

Officials with the NYS Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, however, are analyzing their response to the historic storm.

Overall, 47 people were killed in the longest lasting blizzard below an altitude of 5,000 feet. Blizzard conditions engulfed Western New York around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, December 23 and lasted until Tuesday, December 27.

On Christmas, the storm shifted from a blizzard to a lake effect snow event.

The 33-page report, released by NYSDHSES, stated that 50 interviews were conducted and over 1,300 pages of relevant documents were reviewed.

The report highlighted poor communication, language and coordination as areas that impacted the states response.

It also points to the public underestimating the severity of the storm.

"When the storm that would become the Blizzard of ’22 was initially forecast, it is possible that some WNY residents underestimated the need to prepare, given the recent relative ease of storm experience in November 2022," the report said.

Regarding communication, the report highlights that the state did not use its NY-Alert system "due to a low subscriber base."

NY-Alert is a platform that users can receive emergency alerts from the state via phone, email, text or fax.

Other communication that needs review is the way state agencies phrased announcements to the public. For example, the report highlights a communication by the NYSDOT for motorists to "heed all warnings."

"A reference to 'heed all warnings' could have been enhanced by referring to the specific rules in place at that time," the report said.

The issue of the travel ban was a topic conversation and finger pointing in the immediate aftermath of the storm. The state report doesn't outright indicate a state travel ban should have been initiated earlier, but rather points to the evolving forecast as the reason why it wasn't.

"This ban was enacted after inclement conditions appeared in the early morning, instead of Friday afternoon as the State planned for based on Thursday night’s forecast. The midmorning travel ban meant that some drivers were still on the roads or had planned to be on the roads that day – even as the weather quickly deteriorated."

According to the report, various state agencies rescued 649 people from the roads at the height of the blizzard. One recommendation in the report is for more state roads installing barriers.

"The State should consider the feasibility of adding additional barriers on roads that do not already have them, to allow for greater enforcement of travel bans."

State officials did cite that Erie County was not using a current version of standard emergency management software. The report states that "there were still usability challenges for response staff" because the county uses an older version.

Erie County executive Mark Poloncarz rebuffed that conclusion in the report and said that "there are no compatibility issues."

Overall the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services didn't give itself a passing or failing grade in regards to their response to the blizzard. But the state acknowledges areas where agencies are working in silos and more collaboration is needed.