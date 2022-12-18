Snow band moving through the Southern Tier

Drivers traveled through white out conditions at times.

CATTARAUGUS, N.Y. — Drivers heading through the Southern Tier were met with whiteout conditions at times as a snow band moved across the area. Both I-90 and I-219 were impacted.

But on Sunday night, one place that did welcome the snow was Holiday Valley.

"Obviously anytime that we get some natural snow, it really adds not just to the accumulation but to the overall vibe at the resort," Dash Hegeman of Holiday Valley said.

"We've got a bunch of people showing up for night skiing, and people are looking excited to be out on the slopes."

Hegeman says this was the busiest Sunday for ski resort thus far this season, and since it's still early in the season, they need the snow to fall. One of the challenges so far when making their own snow has been the temperature.

"It's just really a matter of when it's been cold enough to make snow, so that's been a little inconsistent. But in the times that we've had below-freezing weather, our snow making system is phenomenal," Hegeman said.

Holiday Valley has 60 slopes. Thirty-nine of those of slopes are usually open at night, but right now only 22 are.

Despite the snow falling on Sunday night across the region, crews at Holiday Valley were also making snow on closed slopes to get the rest of them open quickly.