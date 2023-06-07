Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for parts of Erie County, Niagara County

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for north central Erie County and southwestern Niagara County until 7 p.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service at 6:07 p.m. reported a severe thunderstorm seven miles west of the Erie Basin Marina, moving northeast at 20 mph. The storm could include wind gusts of up to 60 mph. Winds of this speed could cause damage to trees and powerlines.
Locations in Western New York impacted include Buffalo, North Tonawanda, Kenmore, Amherst, Tonawanda, Grand Island, Pendleton, Sanborn, Pendleton Center, and Ransomville.
Seek shelter immediately if you are in the path of this storm.
