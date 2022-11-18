Is the furnace on? Residents are turning to police departments for help

In both Cheektowaga and West Seneca, police departments took to social media, asking people to make sure their vent pipes were clear of snow.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Residents' concerns about their furnaces have surfaced since the lake effect snow storm began on Thursday.

In both Cheektowaga and West Seneca, police departments took to social media, asking people to make sure their vent pipes were clear of snow.

"Emergency calls are starting to come in for home furnaces not turning on," Cheektowaga Police said on Facebook. "As a reminder, most newer models have a vent pipe that exits the side of the house. This pipe must be kept clear of snow in order for a furnace to function properly."

West Seneca Police heard similar complaints from residents.

"We're starting to get reports of furnaces not turning on. Most modern furnaces in this area have a vent that exits the side of the house and no longer exits the stack on the roof," police said on Facebook. "Make sure that is clear of snow!"

West Seneca Police said if you smell an odor of natural gas or a downed power line, you can call them at 716-674-2280, or dial 911.

If you need help with your utilities, here are some phone numbers to call:

National Grid: 1-800-892-2345

New York State Electric & Gas: 1-800-572-1131

National Fuel Gas: 1-800-444-3130

Spectrum: 1-866-668-6044

Verizon: 1-800-VERIZON (1-800-837-4966)

During a Friday afternoon news conference, Erie County health commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein shared her concerns about carbon monoxide poisoning when people using generators and other equipment. She urged households to invest in a carbon monoxide detector.