Residents push for an Erie Basin Marina cleanup effort

BUFFALO, N.Y. — At the height of the blizzard of '22, the Erie Basin Marina looked like a tundra. The sidewalks, light poles, and trees were all covered in ice.

When that melted, things were a bit of a mess, and residents want to know if the city plans to clean it up.

"Well, it's a shame. It's a shame, but this is what you're going to have to expect because the weather keeps getting worse every year," one Buffalo resident said.

But people walking along the Erie Basin Marina say they expect better cleanup efforts after the Christmas blizzard left debris scattered around the area.

"I see some of the blizzard's destruction has been cleaned up, but we still need more so we can get through," another Buffalo resident said.

"I made calls to the City of Buffalo to get an estimated timeline for cleanup efforts, but they say the Public Works Department isn't responsible for removing the debris. It's left for a third-party contractor called Smith Boys. I tried reaching by phone but was unsuccessful."

The city told 2 On Your Side that it's estimated to cost about $100,000 to give the area a facelift. So on your walk, watch your step on scattered tree limbs, trash, and slippery areas from melted snow.