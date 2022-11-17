Power outages reported as winter storm arrives in WNY

A NYSEG outage was reported after 8 p.m. in West Seneca, where more than 2,100 customers were impacted. Only 6 customers were without power as of 10:25 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A power outage impacted more than 2,000 customers on Thursday night as a lake effect snow storm arrived in the greater Buffalo area.

The NYSEG outage was reported after 8 p.m. in West Seneca, where more than 2,100 customers were without power as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz started a news conference. There, he provided the most recent information about how the region braced for the storm.

Only six NYSEG customers were without power as of 10:25 p.m.

Poloncarz warned people not to run generators inside the home or garage.