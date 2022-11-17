Power outages reported as winter storm arrives in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A power outage impacted more than 2,000 customers on Thursday night as a lake effect snow storm arrived in the greater Buffalo area.
The NYSEG outage was reported after 8 p.m. in West Seneca, where more than 2,100 customers were without power as Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz started a news conference. There, he provided the most recent information about how the region braced for the storm.
Only six NYSEG customers were without power as of 10:25 p.m.
Poloncarz warned people not to run generators inside the home or garage.
"We don't want to have our first responders have to come out and find out that someone has perished because of carbon monoxide poisoning," Poloncarz said Thursday night, adding that more power outages were expected as the storm picked continued.