Thousands of power outages reported across Western New York

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued across Western New York on Sunday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Power outages are being reported as a powerful storm crossed Western New York on Sunday night.

Per the NYSEG outage map, roughly 6,000 customers were without power as of 9:15 p.m. Of those, more than 3,200 customers in the Southtowns, 2,500 in Lancaster, and 1,700 in the area of Cheektowaga and Depew.

According to National Grid, more than 1,700 customers in Chautauqua County lacked power as of 9 p.m.

