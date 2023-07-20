Power outages reported as severe thunderstorms roll across Western New York

Thousands of National Grid and NYSEG customers reported power outages as severe thunderstorms rolled across the region.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Power outages were reported across Western New York as severe thunderstorms rolled across the region.

As of 8:30 p.m., National Grid reported more than 6,700 customers who lacked power. The bulk of those customers, nearly 4,700 people, were in Erie County. There were also 1,600 customers lacking power in Chautauqua County.

As of 8:30 p.m., NYSEG reported more than 6,100 customers without power, with more than 5,200 of those in Chautauqua County. Nearly 900 people in Cattaraugus County lacked power as well.

A line of storms rolled through Western New York on Thursday night, bringing torrential rain, thunder and lightning, strong winds, and even some small hail.

"My team is closely tracking the forecast for the rest of this week as Mother Nature continues to bring severe weather our way this summer," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement Thursday afternoon, ahead of the storm.

"We are prepared to respond to this storm and will assist local governments upon request with personnel and equipment should flooding or power outages cause destruction."