North Buffalo residents spend day helping each other dig out snow

In North Buffalo, where streets are still in rough shape, many residents spent the day helping each other shovel snow.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For parts of the city that went without snow for most of the day Sunday, the cleanup is still far, far from over.

That includes in North Buffalo, where streets are still in rough shape. Many residents spent the day helping each other dig out the snow.

"We got dumped on pretty good," North Buffalo resident Jake Czaja said. "Gained sight, though, which is always a positive. Didn't have that for over 24 hours, I'd say. It sucks, can't see the family, but we're making the most of it.