North Buffalo residents spend day helping each other dig out snow

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For parts of the city that went without snow for most of the day Sunday, the cleanup is still far, far from over.
That includes in North Buffalo, where streets are still in rough shape. Many residents spent the day helping each other dig out the snow.
"We got dumped on pretty good," North Buffalo resident Jake Czaja said. "Gained sight, though, which is always a positive. Didn't have that for over 24 hours, I'd say. It sucks, can't see the family, but we're making the most of it.
"I get it. People want to go home and see the family. I do too. But also seeing the National Grid and the National Fuel getting stuck behind them, so it's kind of putting a damper on things for everybody else."