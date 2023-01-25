City of Niagara Falls deals with more snowfall

City of Niagara Falls plows were out to distribute salt on mostly just wet main streets before heavier snow might fall Wednesday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the focus with last month's blizzard and other storms has been on Buffalo and often the Southtowns, those winds sometimes shift and take the snow north toward Niagara Falls.

2 On Your Side checked in with the leader of the Cataract City on their snow fighting efforts.

City of Niagara Falls plows were out to distribute salt on mostly just wet main streets before heavier snow might fall Wednesday evening.

The city has seen heavier snows, as we have shown you, with two feet piling up a year ago in January of 2022. It perhaps also has been a trend this winter with more accumulation in traditionally quieter Niagara County.

Channel 2 Chief Meteorologist Patrick Hammer pointed out that during December's blizzard: "The lake effect snow bands, which can make it up to the Falls, did so, and they stayed there for a longer duration. Often times those snow bands can get mobile. Today's snow and tonight's snow is more that there's just more cold air up in Niagara Falls, and that's the only reason they're getting more snow than let's say Springville or Salamanca."

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino noted: "As you look at it over a grade we are seeing more snowfall year over year."

The mayor says they have to keep monitoring schedules and resources at the Department of Public Works.

So we asked the mayor about his city's budget situation when it came to dealing with the snow. He did start by noting they have plenty of salt supplies built up

He added: "We are okay in terms of our budget. We've been able to manage that throughout the storms. We're anticipating making sure we have enough personnel on the street (Wednesday night)."

Restaino says they also had to deal with the city's aging municipal fleet. He notes some vehicles are 15 to 20 years old including plows.

So he says they plugged in some of the city's share from the federal COVID relief connected American Rescue Plan and infrastructure assistance for new trucks. "We're anticipating I think three new plows and some new — maybe three, four additional pickups — the large tandems."