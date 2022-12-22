NFTA suspending all bus, rail, Paratransit services at 2 a.m. Friday

The NFTA cited dangerous conditions as the reason. The Niagara County Rural Transportation also canceled all scheduled bus services on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some transportation agencies have canceled bus services as a winter storm prepares to roll into Western New York on Friday.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority said on Thursday evening that it will suspend "all Metro service including bus, rail and Paratransit," beginning at 2 a.m. Friday, citing the dangerous conditions.

In Niagara County, the Niagara County Rural Transportation decided to cancel all scheduled bus services on Friday.

The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Blizzard Warning for Niagara, Orleans, Erie, and Genesee counties. This watch is for 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties. This watch is for 7 a.m. Friday through 1 a.m. Monday.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Allegany County starting 10 a.m. Friday and lasting until 7 p.m. Sunday.

