NY sending supplies to help with any potential flooding

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With so much snow last weekend and warming temperatures, there are some concerns it could lead to flooding.

The chances are low, but Now York Gov. Kathy Hochul is sending supplies just in case. There are pumps, sand bags, and generators available from the state's stockpile.

Erie County officials said they're ready to help any area dealing with possible flooding.

"Those municipalities that are traditional flood areas that might have been concerned," said Daniel J. Neaverth, the Homeland Security and Emergency Services commissioner. "Every locality knows their issues better than most of us at the 50,000-foot level, so that's why we always make a point of reach out to them to get those things done, so there are a couple municipalities that will have pre-deployed.

"There are others that know what our resources are, and what the capabilities of the state are. State at the ready, we're at the ready. Hopefully the towns and villages will get to us a quickly as possible if they do not want things pre-deployed."