Found 20 feet from home, Morris Singer Jr., 65, dies during blizzard

Singer leaves behind a son and 5 granddaughters.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Anytime Morris Singer Jr. entered a room, he was impossible to miss.

"Anybody who knows my dad, he was just really flamboyant. He just loves his suits," said his son, Morris Singer III.

"You could rarely catch him in a pair of jeans or sweatpants or anything like that. And he liked to get dressed. He liked to get dressed to go to church. He liked to get dressed just to go to his NA meetings."

Morris Singer III says his 65-year-old father struggled with addiction his whole life but was dedicated to those Narcotics Anonymous meetings toward the end.

"Just to know that he died clean was one of the greatest gifts he ever gave me," Morris Singer III said.

On December 23, during one of Buffalo's worst blizzards, Morris Singer Jr. went to one of those meetings and decided to make the walk back home.

"He was actually 20 feet from his house," Morris Singer III said. "And he fell and never got back up."

Morris Singer III was out helping people who were posting in the 'Buffalo Blizzard 2022' Facebook page when he got the call about his father.

"When I got that call, it was like a ton of bricks smacked me in the face," Morris Singer III said.

The most confident man he looked up to all his life was suddenly gone.

"He was almost like a rockstar to me," Morris Singer III said.

But it turns out the man he looked up to was most proud of his family.

"When I talk to everybody, he kept telling them how proud he was of me," Morris Singer III said. "He brought me and his granddaughters up."

Now all of them must get used to Morris Singer Jr. not entering the room anymore.

"Living with the fact that I'll never speak to my dad again, that has been a lot because I never expected it. And then I just don't have the energy to not be strong," Morris Singer III said.

"If you loved him, you loved him. If you hated him, you probably hated him and you still loved him. Because he was just him and he didn't change."

Morris Singer Jr. was a member of True Bethel Baptist Church. His funeral will be help there Friday.