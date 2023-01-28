Lovejoy community thanks first responders with fundraiser following blizzard

Engine 28 will use the money to make repairs to some broken windows after their Buffalo fire station was vandalized during the blizzard.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some cleanup and recovery efforts are still underway following the December blizzard in Buffalo.

On Saturday, the Lovejoy community came together to thank first responders by holding a fundraiser. They sold shirts honoring the blizzard heroes, with a portion of the proceeds going back to the Engine 28 Fire Station.

"Engine 28 was very much active and in service at the time, responding to all manner of emergency calls, be it fire emergency, utility emergency, or medical emergency," according to Lt. Pete Densing, a lieutenant with the Buffalo Fire Department.