Getzville Fire shifts focus to Southtowns to help fellow first responders in areas hit hard by snowstorm

Volunteer firefighters headed to Orchard Park to help respond to emergency calls.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Getzville and Orchard Park are separated by about 20 miles, but this weekend they were connected by a group of dedicated volunteers who shifted their focus from the Northtowns to the Southtowns to help in a time of need.

Two teams from the Getzville Fire Company helped in some of areas of Western New York hit hardest by the winter storm, including Orchard Park.

Getzville Firefighters helped rescue people from their cars and homes; they even carried one person out by hand through deep snow drifts. The team also responded to a structure fire in Orchard Park's ladder truck.