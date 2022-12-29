Garbage pickup resumes Friday in City of Buffalo

The Buffalo Common Council said garbage pickup will resume Friday, and added that alternate parking is suspended until Monday. Recycling pickup is still suspended.

The Buffalo Common Council on Thursday announced that garbage pickup will resume Friday, and added that alternate parking is suspended until Monday. Recycling pickup is still suspended.

Last week, the city canceled garbage and recycling pickup and had planned on services resuming on Monday. That didn't happen, as the weekend blizzard and impassible roads shut down the city and region for days.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Executive Mark Poloncarz confirmed that the death total rose to 39 for Erie County.

#UPDATE: Garbage pickup will resume tomorrow (Friday, December 30) and alternate parking is suspended till Monday. pic.twitter.com/3VyRe5wzYm — Buffalo Common Council (@BFLO_CC) December 29, 2022