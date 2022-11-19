Flights are taking off, landing again at Buffalo airport

The airfield reopened around 9 a.m. after the snow forced them to close for a couple hours early Saturday morning.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A larger number of flights came through the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Saturday, but cancelations still outnumbered arrivals and departures.

After shutting down around 4 a.m. Saturday, the airfield reopened around 9 a.m. 2 On Your Side spoke with airport officials later that evening, and a spokesperson said things remained operational and the runway was clear and ready for flights.

Between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. when the 2 On Your Side team was at the airport, several flights did take off, but there were plenty of unhappy passengers in the terminal; most of whom understood the complicated weather conditions.

Aimee, from Cheektowaga, told 2 On Your Side she had hoped her airline would make a decision after having multiple attempts to get to Florida altered.

"We had a flight with American Airlines scheduled for yesterday, and it got canceled. It got rescheduled, then canceled, then rescheduled again. So we booked one with Delta, and it got canceled and rescheduled," she said.

Dwayne O’Neil from Richmond said he's gone through flight cancellations before, but wanted better customer service from his airline, Delta.

"I see the weather, but I think they could have done a better job alerting us before you come to the airport and actually get stuck, so once I check my bag and you give me a ticket, I expect to make it home," O'Neil said.

Southwest told 2 On Your Side its cancellations were proactive due to the changing weather, with more lake effect snow expected Saturday night and Sunday.

A Delta spokesperson said much the same, adding that the local travel ban also brought complications for local staff getting to the airport. Those would include airline kiosk and other customer service workers.

Delta's next outbound flight is headed to Detriot Sunday morning, and according to the spokesperson, the flight crew is in town and ready to go.

United sent along the following statement:

"We’re working to re-accommodate customers who were disrupted by the winter weather today. We expect to run our full schedule in Buffalo on Sunday, and look forward to getting our customers to their destinations."

The airline also offered several tips to fliers:

When severe weather or other major events affect our operations, we sometimes issue travel waivers to allow you to change to alternate flights without paying a change fee. Changing your flight on United.com or the mobile app will automatically waive any fees, if applicable.

United has permanently ended change fees for most economy and premium cabin tickets for travel within the U.S., or between the U.S. and Mexico or the Caribbean. There also won't be change fees for international travel originating in the U.S. Customers can go to United.com or use their mobile app and select “Change Flight” to adjust eligible reservations.

